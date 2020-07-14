Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) is Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s 7th Largest Position

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,679 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 7,941 shares during the period. Nike comprises 4.5% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Nike were worth $24,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Nike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Nike by 668.9% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nike by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $96.46 on Tuesday. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $152.38 billion, a PE ratio of 61.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.46 and its 200-day moving average is $93.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

In other Nike news, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock worth $23,228,100 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Nike from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Nike from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Nike from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.01.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

