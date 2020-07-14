NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Price Target Cut to $27.00

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at BTIG Research from $61.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 231.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut NextCure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America cut NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut NextCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NextCure from $87.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of NextCure in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextCure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTC opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $492.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 40.07, a quick ratio of 40.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NextCure has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $109.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day moving average is $38.06.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. NextCure had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 65.22%. On average, analysts forecast that NextCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextCure during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of NextCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of NextCure by 277.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of NextCure by 40.0% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of NextCure by 1,564.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

