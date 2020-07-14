Nexoptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Stock Price Down 12.8%

Shares of Nexoptic Technology Corp (CVE:NXO) traded down 12.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.68, 729,219 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 219% from the average session volume of 228,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.36 million and a PE ratio of -1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Nexoptic Technology Company Profile (CVE:NXO)

NexOptic Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and invests in optical and lens technologies. It focuses on developing the patent pending Blade Optics lens system that relates to an optical concept, including the use of flat lenses. The company was formerly known as Elissa Resources Ltd.

