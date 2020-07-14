Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Newell Brands stock opened at $15.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average is $15.67. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $20.99.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWL. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Newell Brands by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

