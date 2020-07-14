Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Trading Down 26.3%

Nevada Copper Corp (TSE:NCU) shares fell 26.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, 3,557,881 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 614% from the average session volume of 498,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NCU. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.20 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on Nevada Copper from C$0.60 to C$0.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.23. The stock has a market cap of $155.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.95.

Nevada Copper Corp., a development stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and other mineral properties in Nevada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. The company holds 100% interest in the Pumpkin Hollow copper property that consists of a contiguous 27 square mile land package comprising private lands, patented, and unpatented mineral claims located in north-western Nevada.

