Netflix (NFLX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 16th. Analysts expect Netflix to post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. Netflix has set its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.81-1.81 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $1.81 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. Netflix’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect Netflix to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $525.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.53 billion, a PE ratio of 106.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96. Netflix has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $575.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $450.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.94.

In other Netflix news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $2,144,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,137 shares in the company, valued at $7,708,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total value of $1,586,226.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,346 shares of company stock valued at $92,098,708. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered Netflix to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $445.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.38.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

