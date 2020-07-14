Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. Bank of America currently has a $625.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and issued a $535.00 target price (up previously from $480.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James downgraded Netflix from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $456.08.

Shares of NFLX opened at $525.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Netflix has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $575.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $450.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.94. The firm has a market cap of $246.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.38, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total transaction of $26,477,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,477,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total value of $1,586,226.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,346 shares of company stock valued at $92,098,708. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 296.0% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

