Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given Buy Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $500.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $327.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $456.08.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $525.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Netflix has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $575.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $450.60 and a 200-day moving average of $392.94. The company has a market cap of $246.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.38, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 9,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.32, for a total transaction of $5,216,859.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,825,954.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,346 shares of company stock worth $92,098,708 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 325.0% during the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 39.7% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 296.0% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.