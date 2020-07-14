NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NTES. Nomura restated a buy rating on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of NetEase in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on NetEase from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $401.66.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $476.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.74. NetEase has a one year low of $209.01 and a one year high of $503.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $419.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.16.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $32.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $28.66. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 33.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 31.56%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in NetEase by 533.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NetEase by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

