Neil Solomons Sells 10,000 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:AUP) Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) Senior Officer Neil Solomons sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.15, for a total transaction of C$211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,961,373.85.

TSE:AUP opened at C$20.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.08. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 20.43, a current ratio of 21.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of C$4.70 and a 52 week high of C$28.59.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.08 million. On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.6000001 EPS for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

