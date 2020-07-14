Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.86.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Navient stock opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. Navient has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.26). Navient had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Navient will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

In other news, Director Frederick Arnold acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $43,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark L. Heleen acquired 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $49,082.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $115,143 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navient by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Navient by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 32,434 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Navient by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Navient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,673,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Navient by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 650,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 63,547 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

