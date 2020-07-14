National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD)

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Bombardier in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.14). National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bombardier’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Separately, Desjardins downgraded shares of Bombardier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd.

Bombardier has a 52 week low of C$7.83 and a 52 week high of C$13.18.

Bombardier (TSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.66 billion.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.