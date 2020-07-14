National Bank Financial Comments on Goodfood Market Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:FOO)

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Goodfood Market in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 8th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.33). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Goodfood Market’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

