National Bank Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE)

Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for CAE in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BofA Securities lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Scotiabank lowered shares of CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CAE from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Shares of CAE opened at $15.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.55. CAE has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $31.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $728.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.25 million. CAE had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.71%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after buying an additional 58,056 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,042,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after buying an additional 107,600 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 1,024.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 151,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 138,252 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in CAE by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 173,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

