Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given New $141.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $135.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Compass Point cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nasdaq from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.70.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $122.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $126.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.83 and its 200 day moving average is $109.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

In related news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $419,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $355,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,038 shares of company stock worth $1,528,896. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 50.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.