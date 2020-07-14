Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQ:NYSE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SunTrust Banks

Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQ:NYSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Nasdaq Composite in a research report on Friday, June 26th. William Blair reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Nasdaq Composite in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq Composite in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq Composite in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Nasdaq Composite from $8.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.09.

