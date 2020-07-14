Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQ:NYSE) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQ:NYSE)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Nasdaq Composite in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq Composite from $8.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Nasdaq Composite in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Nasdaq Composite in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq Composite in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.09.

