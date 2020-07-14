Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Given “Under Review” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Nanoco Group from GBX 20 ($0.25) to GBX 15 ($0.18) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

LON NANO opened at GBX 18.70 ($0.23) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.49 million and a PE ratio of -14.38. Nanoco Group has a one year low of GBX 5.55 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 32.94 ($0.41). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 15.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.32, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported GBX (0.66) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nanoco Group will post -2.6572068 earnings per share for the current year.

Nanoco Group Company Profile

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots (CFQD), and semiconductor nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers cadmium free quantum dots, CFQD quantum dot films, copper indium gallium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles, and copper indium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles.

