Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Given “Under Review” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Nanoco Group from GBX 20 ($0.25) to GBX 15 ($0.18) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.
LON NANO opened at GBX 18.70 ($0.23) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.49 million and a PE ratio of -14.38. Nanoco Group has a one year low of GBX 5.55 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 32.94 ($0.41). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 15.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.32, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.34.
Nanoco Group Company Profile
Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots (CFQD), and semiconductor nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers cadmium free quantum dots, CFQD quantum dot films, copper indium gallium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles, and copper indium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles.
