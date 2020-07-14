MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) PT Raised to C$30.00 at Raymond James

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price upped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MTY. National Bank Financial raised their price target on MTY Food Group from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on MTY Food Group from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

MTY stock opened at C$27.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.58. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of C$14.23 and a twelve month high of C$68.66. The company has a market cap of $601.34 million and a P/E ratio of 8.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$27.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.66.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$150.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$153.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 2.1913665 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

