MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) vs. Temenos (NASDAQ:TMNSF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) and MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Temenos and MTBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Temenos N/A N/A N/A MTBC -6.41% -10.63% -7.42%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Temenos and MTBC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Temenos 0 1 1 0 2.50 MTBC 0 0 7 0 3.00

MTBC has a consensus price target of $9.80, indicating a potential downside of 6.84%. Given MTBC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MTBC is more favorable than Temenos.

Volatility and Risk

Temenos has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MTBC has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.0% of MTBC shares are held by institutional investors. 46.0% of MTBC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Temenos and MTBC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Temenos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MTBC $64.44 million 2.02 -$870,000.00 ($0.60) -17.53

Temenos has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MTBC.

Summary

MTBC beats Temenos on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions. It also offers Temenos Infinity, a digital banking product; Temenos WealthSuite, which empowers a wealth manager's business; fund administration solutions; SaaS solution that supports banks in different sectors and geographies; Islamic banking solutions; and banking software for community financial institutions. In addition, the company provides business intelligence, private wealth management, mobile and Internet banking, and other software applications; consultancy services; support services. The company was formerly known as Temenos Group AG and changed its name to Temenos AG in May 2018. Temenos AG was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

MTBC Company Profile

MTBC, Inc., a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services. The company also provides a web-based EHR solution; healthcare claims clearinghouse services; transcription, coding, indexing, and other ancillary services; electronic data interchange services; talkEHR, a voice enabled EHR solution; business intelligence, customized applications, interfaces, and various other technology solutions; comprehensive practice management services; telemedicine services; and patient experience management solutions. It serves physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and other clinical staff that render bills for their services. The company was formerly known as Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. and changed its name to MTBC, Inc. in February 2019. MTBC, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.

