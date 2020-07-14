MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) vs. Mmtec (NASDAQ:MTC) Head-To-Head Review

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) and Mmtec (NASDAQ:MTC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get MTBC alerts:

This table compares MTBC and Mmtec’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTBC $64.44 million 2.02 -$870,000.00 ($0.60) -17.53 Mmtec $200,000.00 135.47 -$2.24 million N/A N/A

MTBC has higher revenue and earnings than Mmtec.

Risk & Volatility

MTBC has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mmtec has a beta of 4.51, meaning that its stock price is 351% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.0% of MTBC shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.0% of MTBC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MTBC and Mmtec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTBC -6.41% -10.63% -7.42% Mmtec N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MTBC and Mmtec, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MTBC 0 0 7 0 3.00 Mmtec 0 0 0 0 N/A

MTBC presently has a consensus price target of $9.80, suggesting a potential downside of 6.84%. Given MTBC’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe MTBC is more favorable than Mmtec.

Summary

MTBC beats Mmtec on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MTBC

MTBC, Inc., a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services. The company also provides a web-based EHR solution; healthcare claims clearinghouse services; transcription, coding, indexing, and other ancillary services; electronic data interchange services; talkEHR, a voice enabled EHR solution; business intelligence, customized applications, interfaces, and various other technology solutions; comprehensive practice management services; telemedicine services; and patient experience management solutions. It serves physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and other clinical staff that render bills for their services. The company was formerly known as Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. and changed its name to MTBC, Inc. in February 2019. MTBC, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.

About Mmtec

Mmtec, Inc. develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet-based securities solutions, such as Securities Dealers Trading System, which includes securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web. The company enables its customers to white label its trading interface, as well as select various functionalities. It serves hedge funds, mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, and brokerage firms. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for MTBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.