MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts

MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of MTBC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research analyst B. Marckx now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.49). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for MTBC’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.54) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MTBC. HC Wainwright raised MTBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of MTBC in a report on Friday, May 15th. We reiterate our Buy rating on MTBC following Q1 results that beat expectations acrossrevenue, EBITDA and EPS. Q1 was the first quarter in which the CareCloud acquisitioncontributed, and registered a small top-line beat relative to our expectations. Owingto COVID and the precipitous decline in physician visits entering Q2, MTBC expectsQ2 to be down sequentially, with negative EBITDA and EPS. This is not a surprise asfully 60% of MTBC revenue is dependent on physician volumes and charges. Still, MTBCreiterated its full-year view of $100M to $102M in revenue and $12-$13M EBITDA asit has multiple paths to get there, namely its growing Force partner program, and verylikely an acquisition of a tuck-in nature. Depending on the size of the deal, we thinkMTBC could exceed guidance, but for now we have not built any acquired growth in ourmodel and remain slightly below management’s outlook. Roth Capital began coverage on MTBC in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of MTBC in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of MTBC in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

MTBC stock opened at $10.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $130.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.11. MTBC has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $11.84.

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.22. MTBC had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 million.

In other MTBC news, CFO Bill Korn sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $35,585.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,007.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John N. Daly sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $62,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,683 shares in the company, valued at $680,420.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,753 shares of company stock worth $543,377 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of MTBC in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MTBC by 551.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 96,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 81,569 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in MTBC during the first quarter worth about $807,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in MTBC during the first quarter worth about $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

