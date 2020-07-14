MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) Now Covered by Analysts at Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued an inline rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on MSGE. Macquarie assumed coverage on MSG Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSG Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of MSG Entertainment stock opened at $71.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.26. MSG Entertainment has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $172.47.

MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($5.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.15) by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $199.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.95 million. MSG Entertainment’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 6,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $492,715.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

