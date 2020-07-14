MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.14. William Blair also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.13.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $64.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $44.93 and a 52 week high of $79.87.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $834.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.02 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 77.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 262,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,451,000 after buying an additional 114,528 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at about $591,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 512.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 18,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $42,307.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 3,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $221,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 13th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

