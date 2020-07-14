Morses Club (LON:MCL) Given “Corporate” Rating at FinnCap

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Morses Club (LON:MCL) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Morses Club in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Shore Capital lowered Morses Club to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

Get Morses Club alerts:

MCL opened at GBX 55 ($0.68) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28. The firm has a market cap of $66.93 million and a P/E ratio of 5.00. Morses Club has a 52 week low of GBX 15 ($0.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 140 ($1.72). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 55.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 81.72.

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers small cash loans between £100 and £1000. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 98 branches and approximately 2,030 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Morses Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morses Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.