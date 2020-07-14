Morses Club (LON:MCL) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Morses Club (LON:MCL) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MCL. Shore Capital cut Morses Club to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. FinnCap restated a corporate rating on shares of Morses Club in a research note on Monday.

Shares of LON MCL opened at GBX 55 ($0.68) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 55.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 81.72. Morses Club has a 52-week low of GBX 15 ($0.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 140 ($1.72). The stock has a market capitalization of $66.93 million and a P/E ratio of 5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28.

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers small cash loans between £100 and £1000. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 98 branches and approximately 2,030 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

