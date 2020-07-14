Morgan Stanley Raises Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target to $95.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.63% from the company’s previous close.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $124.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Allegion in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.25.

Get Allegion alerts:

NYSE:ALLE opened at $101.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.18. Allegion has a 1-year low of $77.37 and a 1-year high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.68% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $674.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegion will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,300,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 1,261.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 781,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,957,000 after buying an additional 724,275 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allegion by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,389,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $173,106,000 after buying an additional 485,514 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Allegion by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,159,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $891,665,000 after acquiring an additional 378,767 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Allegion by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,867,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $908,021,000 after acquiring an additional 304,283 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.