Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, June 8th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.10.

MS stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.01%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,381.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,469,920.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 60.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 163.4% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 551.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 42.9% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

