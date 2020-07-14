Morgan Stanley Boosts Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Price Target to $35.00

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $27.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sonic Automotive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.67.

Shares of SAH stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.51.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 7,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $264,850.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,453.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Victor H. Doolan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $142,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $824,876. 33.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

