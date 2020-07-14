Morgan Stanley Boosts Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) Price Target to $41.00

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SERV. ValuEngine lowered shares of Servicemaster Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.45.

SERV opened at $35.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.60, a PEG ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.84. Servicemaster Global has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $58.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average of $33.01.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.36 million. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 3.51%. Servicemaster Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Servicemaster Global will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 8.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 0.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 172,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 50.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 6.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

