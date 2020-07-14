Morgan Stanley Boosts Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target to $180.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LAD. TheStreet raised Lithia Motors from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.71.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors stock opened at $160.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.66. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $55.74 and a fifty-two week high of $168.31.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 2.07%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at about $28,627,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at about $22,303,000. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at about $19,041,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,688,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,434,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

Read More: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.