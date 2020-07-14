Morgan Stanley Boosts AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target to $98.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on AMETEK from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.07.

AMETEK stock opened at $88.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.94. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $102.31. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.48%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $81,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,952.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in AMETEK by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 34.5% in the second quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 24,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in AMETEK by 1.2% in the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 100,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

