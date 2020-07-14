Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA reduced its position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage makes up approximately 2.3% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Monster Beverage by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 636,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,836,000 after acquiring an additional 50,860 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Monster Beverage by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,185,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sydney Selati sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $330,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,672,201.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 64,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $4,707,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,108 shares of company stock worth $13,486,804. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.24.

MNST opened at $70.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.05. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $73.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.17.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.97 million. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

