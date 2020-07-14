Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.24.

MNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

In other news, Director Sydney Selati sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $330,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,201.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 64,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $4,707,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,108 shares of company stock worth $13,486,804 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 8.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.9% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 64.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.86. The company had a trading volume of 38,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,433. The firm has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.05. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $73.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.17.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

