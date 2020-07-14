Molina Healthcare, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $4.75 Per Share (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Molina Healthcare in a report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now expects that the company will earn $4.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.09. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.01). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 40.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MOH has been the subject of several other reports. Cfra raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $206.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $175.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.57.

NYSE:MOH opened at $176.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.45 and a 200 day moving average of $153.26. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $102.85 and a 1-year high of $196.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $308,174.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.46, for a total value of $311,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.