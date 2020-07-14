MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Price Target Cut to GBX 730 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 765 ($9.41) to GBX 730 ($8.98) in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GLE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 834 ($10.26).

Shares of GLE stock opened at GBX 682 ($8.39) on Monday. MJ Gleeson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 512 ($6.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,010 ($12.43). The firm has a market capitalization of $401.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 4.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 700.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 783.56.

MJ Gleeson plc engages in urban housing regeneration and strategic land trading activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

