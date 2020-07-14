Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has $15.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $16.50.

MSBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Midland States Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Midland States Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Midland States Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $13.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.97. Midland States Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $318.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $55.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.76 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,369. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey G. Ludwig bought 5,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $74,500.00. Insiders purchased 24,960 shares of company stock valued at $373,677 in the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSBI. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,527,000 after buying an additional 77,760 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 185.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 11.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 70,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 46.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

