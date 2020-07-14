Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) VP Sells $12,774.00 in Stock

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) VP Robert K. Fullagar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $12,774.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,041 shares in the company, valued at $130,358.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:MSEX traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $63.80. The stock had a trading volume of 390 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,891. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.55. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $72.41.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 11.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MSEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSEX. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 347,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,866,000 after acquiring an additional 62,285 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Middlesex Water by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,576,000 after purchasing an additional 43,167 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Middlesex Water by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,190,000 after purchasing an additional 30,156 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Middlesex Water by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

