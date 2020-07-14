Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 65.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 263.8% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.42.

Shares of MU stock opened at $49.46 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,178.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

