Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MCHP. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet raised Microchip Technology from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.87.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $104.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.26 and its 200-day moving average is $93.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $113.28.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $239,551.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,958 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $344,029.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,160. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.