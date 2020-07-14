Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.09.

Several analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $225,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ganesh Moorthy sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $1,280,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,160 in the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 42.0% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of MCHP traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $105.57. 48,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,496,828. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $113.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 10.82%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.