Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MFGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Micro Focus International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Micro Focus International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Micro Focus International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.63.

NYSE MFGP opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.25. Micro Focus International has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $21.64.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,064,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 15.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

