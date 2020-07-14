Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MFGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Micro Focus International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Micro Focus International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Micro Focus International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.63.
NYSE MFGP opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.25. Micro Focus International has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $21.64.
About Micro Focus International
Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.
