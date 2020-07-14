Michael John Curlook Sells 10,000 Shares of MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) Stock

MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.36, for a total transaction of C$203,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,969,687.48.

Michael John Curlook also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MAG Silver alerts:

On Wednesday, April 29th, Michael John Curlook sold 15,000 shares of MAG Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total transaction of C$262,500.00.

Shares of TSE:MAG opened at C$19.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 104.90 and a quick ratio of 103.87. MAG Silver Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$5.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.28.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAG shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$21.25 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Scotiabank set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$19.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.76.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.