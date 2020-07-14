Michael Demurjian Sells 20,000 Shares of Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Stock

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $24,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,458,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,550,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $26,400.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $27,200.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $27,000.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $30,600.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $30,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $32,400.00.

On Monday, May 18th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $32,400.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $28,000.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $28,400.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $23,200.00.

NASDAQ:TYME traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,561. Tyme Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $149.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyme Technologies Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Tyme Technologies by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 9,873 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Tyme Technologies by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 10,124 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tyme Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tyme Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 18,481 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Tyme Technologies by 12,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TYME shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Tyme Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tyme Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

