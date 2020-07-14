Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) & Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Critical Review

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) and Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

This table compares Mercadolibre and Priority Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercadolibre -8.28% -5.29% -2.33% Priority Technology -8.00% N/A -7.24%

This table compares Mercadolibre and Priority Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercadolibre $2.30 billion 21.26 -$172.00 million ($1.68) -584.51 Priority Technology $371.85 million 0.41 -$33.59 million ($0.50) -4.50

Priority Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mercadolibre. Mercadolibre is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Priority Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mercadolibre and Priority Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercadolibre 0 6 14 0 2.70 Priority Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mercadolibre currently has a consensus target price of $771.16, suggesting a potential downside of 21.47%. Priority Technology has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 255.56%. Given Priority Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Priority Technology is more favorable than Mercadolibre.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.5% of Mercadolibre shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Priority Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Mercadolibre shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 88.7% of Priority Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Priority Technology beats Mercadolibre on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale. The company also offers MercadoFondo, an asset management product; and MercadoCredito, a lending solution. In addition, it provides MercadoEnvios logistics solution, which offers its platform technological and operational integration services with third-party carriers and other logistics service providers, as well as fulfillment and warehousing services for sellers. Further, the company provides MercadoLibre Classifieds service that enables users to list their offerings related to motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, and real estate and services outside the Marketplace platform. Additionally, it offers MercadoLibre Advertising platform, which enables retailers and various other consumer brands to promote their products and services on the Internet by providing branding and performance marketing solutions. The company also provides MercadoShops, a software-as-a-service hosted online store solution that enables users to set-up, manage, and promote their own Webstores. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance. It also provides CPX, a turnkey commercial payments platform comprising CPX Access, CPX Gateway, CPX Commercial Acceptance, and CPX Payments solutions that automate the AP payment process between buyers and suppliers to enhance financial rebates and automate payment of vendor payments. In addition, the company offers curated managed services and a suite of integrated automated payment solutions to various financial institutions and card networks. It serves small and mid-sized businesses, and enterprises, as well as distribution partners, including retail and wholesale independent sales organizations, financial institutions, and independent software vendors. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.