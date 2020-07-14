Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Given New GBX 140 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 145 ($1.78) to GBX 140 ($1.72) in a research report report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Melrose Industries from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 165 ($2.03) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 128 ($1.58) price objective (down from GBX 235 ($2.89)) on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Melrose Industries to a neutral rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 170.80 ($2.10).

Shares of Melrose Industries stock opened at GBX 117.35 ($1.44) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion and a PE ratio of -90.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 117.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 158.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.56. Melrose Industries has a 12 month low of GBX 72 ($0.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 309.40 ($3.81).

In related news, insider Charlotte Twyning bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £14,280 ($17,573.22). Also, insider Liz Hewitt bought 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £20,010 ($24,624.66).

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

