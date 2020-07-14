Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) Insider Tony Wood Purchases 48 Shares of Stock

Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) insider Tony Wood bought 48 shares of Meggitt stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 310 ($3.81) per share, with a total value of £148.80 ($183.12).

Tony Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Meggitt alerts:

On Wednesday, June 10th, Tony Wood purchased 48 shares of Meggitt stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 316 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of £151.68 ($186.66).

On Tuesday, April 14th, Tony Wood acquired 55 shares of Meggitt stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.35) per share, with a total value of £149.60 ($184.10).

LON MGGT opened at GBX 311.30 ($3.83) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 305.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 431.14. Meggitt plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 196.15 ($2.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 701.80 ($8.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 11.00.

MGGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Meggitt to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Meggitt from GBX 342 ($4.21) to GBX 314 ($3.86) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. HSBC increased their price target on Meggitt from GBX 300 ($3.69) to GBX 315 ($3.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Meggitt from GBX 270 ($3.32) to GBX 240 ($2.95) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 347.67 ($4.28).

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.