MEG Energy’s (MEGEF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) in a report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $4.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MEGEF. Raymond James restated a hold rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MEG Energy from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.06.

OTCMKTS MEGEF opened at $2.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

