MEG Energy’s (MEGEF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) in a report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $4.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MEGEF. Raymond James restated a hold rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MEG Energy from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.06.

OTCMKTS MEGEF opened at $2.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

