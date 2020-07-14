Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $191.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) will announce sales of $191.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Medifast’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $188.99 million and the highest is $194.00 million. Medifast reported sales of $187.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Medifast will report full year sales of $766.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $762.60 million to $770.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $868.68 million, with estimates ranging from $866.70 million to $870.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Medifast.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $178.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.90 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 65.66% and a net margin of 10.41%.

MED has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Medifast in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Medifast from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

In other news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 3,119 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $335,448.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,540.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 284,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,811,537.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Medifast by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in Medifast by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 167,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after acquiring an additional 20,112 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Medifast by 32.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 24,221 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Medifast by 14.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period.

MED stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.44. 4,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,470. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.27. Medifast has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.84%.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

