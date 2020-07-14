MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Market Cap Reaches $12.28 Million

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. In the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market cap of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,221.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $240.24 or 0.02605129 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.66 or 0.02490362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00473943 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.72 or 0.00734336 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012219 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00067937 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.72 or 0.00658474 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00014673 BTC.

About MediBloc [QRC20]

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

